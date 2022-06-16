AIB commences investigation into Overland Airways incident

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria, (AIB-N) said it commenced investigations into the serious incident involving Overland aircraft on Wednesday.

“Our investigators were dispatched to conduct an investigation into the occurrence. The investigation is ongoing.

“The incident involved Overland Airways aircraft ATR42, Registration Marks 5N-BRQ on flight OLA1188 from ILORIN to LAGOS. Runway 18R, Murtala Muhammad International Airport around 18:40 on June15, 2022,” the AIB stated.

Overland Airways had earlier stated that passengers on board its Ilorin-Lagos flight on Wednesday disembarked after the aircraft experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines.

In a statement by Overland, it disclosed that on board the aircraft were 33 passengers who disembarked after the aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right.

According to the airline, “No passenger has hurt in any way.”