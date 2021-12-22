Over N99bn needed to fully kit police officers in Lagos – LSSTF

At least N99 billion would be required to properly kit 33,000 personnel said to be serving in the Lagos state command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Abdurrazaq Balogun, executive secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), has said.

This figure is at the rate of N3 million per officer.

According to Balogun, properly kitting each of the officers would require the provision of uniform, taser, tactical gear (light, knife, jacket, belt, gloves, knee, shoulder, ankle, and boots).

Others include a bulletproof vest, ballistic helmet, tear gas, push-to-talk on cellular communication equipment, rain gear etc.

Read also: Beyond the police officer’s salary raise

“This is our reality if we truly want a highly motivated, and fully equipped police force in the state,” said Balogun, at the 15th town hall meeting of the LSSTF hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking on the operation of the fund, Balogun said a total sum of N1.040 billion has been received in 2021but spent N1.16 billion.

The bulk of the fund which was established in 2007 is spent annually on the provision of equipment to federal and state securities operating in Lagos towards keeping the commercial safe.