Over 60 persons killed by gunmen in Zamfara villages

Dozens and possibly anything between 60 and 200 persons have been reportedly killed after gunmen raided some communities in Zamfara state reports the BBC.

the attacks occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The affected communities — about five in number — are located in Bukkuyum and Anka LGAs of the state.

An earlier report by Daily Trust newspaper quoted a resident as saying the gunmen came in large numbers on motorcycles and shot sporadically when they got to the communities.

“The residents, especially women and children, scampered to safety,” the resident simply identified as Babangida said.

“Some of them are taking refuge in Bukkuyum local government area and some other relatively safer communities.

“The whereabouts of dozens of other residents are still unknown. Up to the wee hours of Thursday, displaced persons were messing up in the Nasarawa Burkullu community.

“Some of them sustained serious injuries from gunshots.”

The newspaper said the attacks on these communities by the bandits are coming after recent air raids by the air force displaced Bello Turji, a terror kingpin, from the Fakai forest in the state.

It said most of these bandits have been forced to take Gando forest as home which is located at Bukkuyum LGA.

Muhammad Shehu, spokesman of the police command in Zamfara, is yet to comment on the incidents.