Over 5,000 expected as Lagos sets for quality education summit

The Lagos State government says it has concluded plans for the Y2022 Education Summit that will bring stakeholders together to discuss issues around quality assurance in education in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

Folasade Adefisayo, the state commissioner for education, who announced this during a session with journalists on Wednesday, said about 5,300 participants were expected at the summit scheduled to hold between August 30 and 31, 2022, in Lagos. They include educators, school owners and administrators, parents, students, researchers, NGOs, education consultants and private sector development partners.

According to Adefisayo, the government has considered it imperative to engage these stakeholders towards co-creating new ideas for education development in Lagos State and Nigeria. The gathering, she added, will discuss critical issues touching on the theme of the summit tagged, “Creating a sustainable fit-for-purpose education model” with the sub-theme “Prioritising education in the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda and the 30-year Lagos development plan”.

“Education related agencies and institutions such as the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Examination Council (NECO), education research institutes and universities will also participate in the conversation at the summit,” she said.

According to her, the summit will also afford the federal ministry of education, other federal education agencies and state commissioners of education across the country an opportunity to co-share ideas for the development of education in Nigeria.

The summit seeks to explore a holistic approach towards education and lifelong learning from early childhood to higher education that is necessary for developing, re-skilling and enhancing an active population in a bid to make education in Lagos State fit-for-purpose.”

“In order to allow for robust participation of all stakeholders, the summit will be hybrid for physical and online participation,” she added.