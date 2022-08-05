Over 500 CWFI women jostle for Chicason Group’s 200 empowerment slot

Over 500 Christian Women’s Fellowship International (CWFI) members are jostling for the Chicason Group’s 200 empowerment slot as distributors for its Fast Moving Consumer Products (FMCG) at the ongoing 48th National Conference of the women’s Christian association in Benin City, Edo State.

Chicason Group, maker of Dermocare Soap, RIMCO vegetable oil, A-Z Petroleum and lubricants, among others that is the sole sponsor of the CWFI 48th National Conference in Benin City had in the conference while briefing newsmen in June promised to empower 200 members of the association as distributors of its Fast Moving Consumer Products.

The one-week National Conference which has its theme, ‘Focus on Christ for Anointing for Increase’, started on August 1 and will end today, August 7, 2022.

Speaking at the empowerment programme, Amaechi Chukwu, head of Marketing, Chicason Group of Companies, said the programme was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to build the socio-economic status of the womenfolk in the society.

Amaechi said the beneficiaries would be provided with aprons and parasols to assist to distribute the company’s principal products.

He added that, for every product the beneficiaries buy, will be discounted to help minimise the cost of investment for the purchase of the products.

“The empowerment is part of giving back to humanity what God has blessed the companies with. We are a company that believes in helping and supporting people, and over the years we have positively impacted the lives of so many individuals.

“The initiative will also support the creation of jobs and a new wave of employment for all, especially women and youths in the informal sector.

“The goal of the company is to contribute to the overall economic development of the country by reaching women from different socioeconomic backgrounds and different geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“In the recent times of economic downturn, this initiative is very useful in helping households generate income by creating opportunities for business,” he said.

While noting that the Chicason group management are excited to sponsor the 2022 National Conference of CWFI, he added: “We believe we can make life better for everyone one step at a time.”

He assured that the company has the capacity to empower more than 200 women if at the end of the screening exercise over 200 persons meet the targeted numbers.

He, however, advised those that are yet to embrace the empowerment initiative to key into it with a view to assisting in contributing to the socio-economic well-being of their families by providing another income stream for the family.

On her part, Julie Akhimien, the National President of CWFI, said Chicason Group promised to empower 200 members while more than 500 women have indicated interest to be beneficiaries.

“For today, what we thought of doing is to empower 200 women. But what we are seeing here is that we have over 500 women that showed interest to be distributors of Chicason Group of Companies’ products.

“Chicason Group of companies in this our edition of the 2022 national convention is our sole sponsor. We are very grateful to God that this day has come.

“The high number of women indicated interest to be part of the empowerment programme was responses from the women were expected having been aware that the management of the company kept with its promise to empower them,” she said.

She added that over 50,000 participants across the globe are participating in the conference.