Over 30,000 teachers to attend second TRCN national online conference – Ajiboye

About 30, 000 registered teachers are to participate in an online capacity building conference put together by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in collaboration with UNESCO.

The conference, which holds between Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd August, 2022 is the second edition with the theme ‘Strengthening Teacher Capacity for more Resilient, Transformative and Inclusive Education System.”

Segun Ajiboye, registrar/chief executive of TRCN who disclosed this on Friday, argued that the Council would continue to seek ways of improving the capacity of registered teachers towards qualitative delivery of their mandates.

“The 2022 annual conference of registered teachers is the 2nd edition of the conference and over 30,000 participants have registered online, while about 9000 followers are expected to follow on our social media handles such as Facebook streaming live. Similarly, over 10,000 others will view the program live on UNESCO social media handles. The conference parades arrays of speakers from me academia, development partners and active practitioners.”

Read also: Teachers in misery over states’ refusal to pay N30,000 minimum wage

Ajiboye, who revealed that “a couple of others will be viewing the programme in set up viewing centres across three states namely Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna stated that the online conference was one of the already institutionalised mechanisms put in place to fulfil the mandates of TRCN.

The conference, which will be declared open by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu is also being supported by PLANE and Save-the-Children-International (SCI) with support from sister agencies such as NCCE and NTI.

Ajiboye, who stated that the 1st edition of the conference was held January 26th and 27th, 2021, added that the Council would not rest on its oars towards getting knowledge of registered teachers updated towards imparting sound knowledge capable of transforming the country.