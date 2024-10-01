Over 200 military, police vehicles flood FCT as security operatives anticipate protest

Over 200 military and police vehicles, including armored tanks and personnel carriers, flooded Abuja’s Central Business District (CBD) as security agencies stoodby to surpress potential protest.

The imposing presence of more than 500 security operatives stationed around key government buildings, such as the National Secretariat, Eagle Square, and the National Assembly, created a near-total lockdown in the area.

Despite the heavy security, no protesters were sighted in the vicinity.

Instead, the streets were dominated by armed soldiers and police officers, casting an intimidating presence.

Commercial motorists were barred from accessing major roads like Shehu Shagari Way and Ahmadu Bello Way, further restricting movement in the CBD, which resembled a ghost town.

However, normalcy prevailed in other parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Areas like Wuye, Wuse, Maitama, and other residential neighbourhoods witnessed regular business activities, and popular roads, such as the Airport Road in Lugbe, remained bustling with traffic.

Shopping malls, including Novare Mall in Lugbe and Wuse Zone 5, were fully operational, as were petrol stations across the city.

In Utako, Wuye, and Jabi, normal business activities thrived, with free movement of commuters and residents.

The widespread deployment of security forces was enough to deter any potential protests from taking place.

Pro-government supporters, like Zainab Ibrahim, praised the current administration, stating, “We are celebrating life; there is peace in the country.

“Insecurity is being tackled by Mohammed Abubakar, the Minister of Defence and Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff. The government is getting it right, and retirees’ pensions have been increased.”

She urged patience with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, emphasizing that the government means well.

Another supporter, Elizabeth Orilli, highlighted Nigeria’s blessings, saying, “Nigeria is our country, and we are blessed with natural resources. The hardships we face are something we must address collectively with prayers and hope.”

While some businesses lamented slow sales due to the restricted movement in certain parts of the city, street hawkers selling national flags saw a significant boost.

Idris Kabiru, a flag seller near Transcorp Hilton, was one such vendor benefiting from the Independence Day celebrations.

“I bought 500 flags and have sold more than 450 pieces. I make 200 Naira on each flag, so it’s a good day for business,” he said with a smile.

As Abuja remained largely calm, the city’s heavy security presence ensured that the day passed without any major disruptions.

