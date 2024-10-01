Protests in Abuja take a dramatic turn as Police fire teargas

Men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have fired tear gas at protesters who joined the #FearlessInOctober protests against bad governance in Abuja on Tuesday morning.

According to Channels Television, protesters carrying the Nigerian flag during the protests had to scamper for safety. According to reports, the protesters were gathered in the Utako Market area of Abuja on Tuesday when the police fired teargas to disperse them.

Ope Adetayo, an Abuja-based journalist, told FIJ on Tuesday that a group of people gathered for the protests in Abuja were dispersed. There is no protest in Abuja. A group of people were assembled and the police dispersed them,” said Adetayo.

In videos and pictures seen by FIJ, teargas fumes filled the streets, and while some demonstrators fled, others remained and the voice of a protester could be heard telling others not to move.

“They have started shooting us teargas. They are trying to disperse us. Don’t move, comrades. Don’t move,” said a protester.

Nigerians graced the streets of Lagos and Abuja for the Fearless in October protests, which coincides with the celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence.

The demands of the protesters are a reduction of food prices, the release of all #EndSARS and #EndBadGovernance protesters, journalists of state repression, free and compulsory education at primary and secondary levels, reduction of tertiary education fees, prosecution and imprisonment of corrupt politicians, among others.

Share