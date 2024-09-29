Outstanding business leaders receive awards at BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs 2024

BusinessDay, Nigeria’s leading business and economy newspaper, has honoured 25 exceptional CEOs who demonstrated outstanding performance in 2024 on Saturday. The event recognised the leaders not only for their companies’ financial success but also for significant contributions to their respective industries.

The BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards 2024 celebrated the chief executive officers and managing directors of various companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) and Next Bulls, which are excellent companies yet to list on the NGX. These individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding their companies through growth and success during a challenging year for the business world.

The first group of CEOs honoured at the event held in Lagos included:

– Babatunde Fajemirokun, MD/CEO, AIICO Insurance PLC

– Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa PLC

– Gabriel Ifeanyi Ogbechie (OON), GMD, Rainoil Limited

– Pawan Sharma, CEO, Tolaram

– Wassim Elhusseini, MD/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria PLC

– Abiola Lukman Lawal (ALL), MD/CEO, Eterna PLC

In the second group of awardees were:

– Hans Essaadi, MD/CEO, Nigerian Breweries PLC

– Peter Ashade, Group CEO, United Capital PLC

– Andrew M. Ikekhua, MD, NEM Insurance PLC

– Owen D. Omogiafo (OON), President/Group CEO, Transnational Corporation PLC

– Odunayo Ojo, CEO, UPDC PLC

– Chantelle Abdul, GMD, Mojec International Holdings

More outstanding leaders were recognised, including:

– Stephen Alangbo, MD, Cornerstone Insurance PLC

– Oluwole Oshin, Founder/GMD, Custodian Investment PLC

– Dauda Gotring, MD/CEO, Opay Nigeria

– Muhammad Kassim Olatunde Balogun, Group Managing Director, GPFI Group

The evening was beyond handing out awards. It was a night filled with appreciation for the leadership, innovation, and resilience that these CEOs have shown throughout the year. With dinner, music by ARB Band, and great company, the event provided a perfect backdrop to celebrate the best of the best in the Nigerian business world.

The idea behind BusinessDay’s Top 25 CEOs Awards was to recognise and honour CEOs of companies who have demonstrated outstanding performance in areas such as financial management, strategic planning, innovation, and corporate social responsibility.

They may also be recognized for their ability to inspire and motivate employees, build strong relationships with customers and stakeholders, and lead their companies through periods of change or adversity.

Top 25 CEOs Awards, has been successfully hosted for seven years by BusinessDay and the Nigerian Stock Exchange.