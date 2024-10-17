Outreach distributes food to alleviate hunger in Lagos

In a bid to alleviate the sufferings of the less privileged in Lagos State, entrepreneurs Sudeep Ramnani and Jai Mahtani distributed food items to thousands of residents as part of their ongoing outreach initiative.

The outreach, which focuses on supporting underserved communities, took place across the Yaba and Eti-Osa local government areas, in celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

The distribution was managed by their representative, Beulah Akingbelu-Banjo, and aligned with the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle hunger and food poverty in the country. The businessmen, known for their investments in the Nigerian market, have consistently supported initiatives that aim to combat these issues.

Earlier in the year, Ramnani and Mahtani visited Ifelodun Local Government Area, Ajegunle, and Stripes Old People’s Home in Alimosho, where they shared food supplies with thousands of residents.

The duo expressed, “There is no better way to celebrate Nigeria than to seek the welfare and well-being of its citizens in our own little way.”

Their outreach program aims to expand across Nigeria, with plans to reach two local governments at a time in the coming years, further supporting the country’s fight against food insecurity.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share