Outreach feeds thousands of less-privileged in Lagos communities

As part of their efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the less privileged in Lagos State, Sudeep Ramnani and Jai Mahtani distributed food items to thousands of residents in Ifelodun and Alimosho Local Government Areas through their representative, Beulah Akingbelu.

The two businessmen and investors in the Nigerian market have consistently supported government efforts to fight hunger and food poverty in the country. They visited Ifelodun Local Government Area, Ajegunle, and Stripes Old People’s Home within Alimosho to share food items with thousands of residents.

Sudeep Ramnani and Jai Mahtani said, “There could not be a better time to connect with the less privileged who do not have enough to eat.”

Their outreach mission aims to ensure their food truck reaches all local governments within Nigeria. They are inviting other businessmen and corporate organizations to join them in this important mission. “We are extending the ongoing outreach to all the children within the designated homes in Lagos to make them happy. We love Nigeria and have committed ourselves to continuously support government efforts to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians in our own small way.”

At the Stripes Old People’s Home in Alimosho, the elderly residents were overwhelmed with emotion as they received the food items. “We are so grateful for this kindness,” said one of the residents. “It’s been a while since we’ve had a decent meal.”

In Ajegunle, Ifelodun Local Government Area, the scene was similar, with thousands of residents gathered to receive the food items. “We are thankful for Mr. Ramnani and Mr. Mahtani’s generosity,” said a community leader. “Their kindness has brought hope to our community.”