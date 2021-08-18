Our USSD security protects customers against fraud – Access Bank

Access Bank plc, one of Nigeria’s leading banks says its USSD security advancement protects customers against fraud.

The bank in seeking best-in-class ways to safeguard the resources of its customers, introduced the *901*911# USSD code, a solution that allows customers act swiftly to prevent fraudulent activities on their accounts.

The service allows customers of all account types to deactivate a USSD profile simply by dialling *901*911# from any phone, inputting the registered phone number for the account to be protected and this automatically locks out fraudsters from the individual’s account.

“Over the years, Access Bank has remained committed to educating its customers, informing and protecting them from fraudsters. The bank has created dedicated pages on its official website that constantly update customers on the schemes fraudsters employ to defraud them while bringing to public notice the quickest platforms to access help in the event of any suspected fraud case,” the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

It, however, urged customers to report any suspected fraudulent activity immediately to the bank’s dedicated fraud desk through the following email addresses: email addresses: frauddesk@accessbankplc.com, contactcenter@accessbankplc.com, stopfraud@accessbankplc.com.