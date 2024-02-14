Otti inaugurates nine-man visitation panel to Abia State University

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has inaugurated a nine-man full Visitation Panel to Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) with a charge to be fair and objective in carrying out its assignment.

Otti, while speaking at the Government House, Umuahia, recalled that for decades ABSU had been a model for excellence in research in line with the visions of the founding fathers of the institution but noted that unfortunately, things have fallen apart, hence the need for setting up the Visitation Panel.

The governor, who titled his speech ‘Returning to the true path of excellence’ said that as somebody who understands what the university represents to the identity of the state, he would not fold his hands to allow things to deteriorate.

“We have a responsibility to return the institution to its rightful place as a centre of excellence in the country and beyond. I have said on numerous occasions, that our singular mission in government is to reset Abia to become the number one state in the country. For us, what goes on in our university must represent the excellence of our aspiration,” he said.

He also said that the panel was not to indict individuals but rather to look at relevant records and structures of ABSU from 2019 to 2023 and return to the state government, the right recommendations that would take ABSU to its place of excellence.

The Abia Chief Executive said the members of the panel were deliberately chosen because of their experience and competence and urged the relevant stakeholders to cooperate with the panel.

He assured that the recommendations of the panel would be faithfully considered and implemented.

Otti, who expressed confidence that the panel would recommend things that would promote excellence in ABSU, said that the itemised terms of reference for the panel would be issued to them for guidance while the panel has 90 days to complete its assignment.

Responding on behalf of other members of the panel, the Chairman of the Visitation Panel, Steve Okorodudu, a professor, thanked the governor for appointing them and assured him that the panel would do its best in carrying out the assignment.

He commended Governor Otti for Abia being the only state to come very close to the UNICEF benchmark of 20 percent to education in the 2024 Budget of the state, which he said meant that the Governor was focused on the education management of the State.

Other members of the panel include Rose Nwabueze, Abiola Awosika-Fapetu, Sonny Ajala, Ngozi Osarenren, Nnenna Oyidie Okeh, Emmanuel Okpechi, Confidence Ogbonna and Dodoh Okafor who serves as the secretary of the Visitation Panel.