Osun LG poll: Oyetola says democracy still thriving in Nigeria despite odds

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s political future, saying that despite all odds, democracy still thriving in the country.

Governor Oyetola spoke shortly after casting his ballot alongside his wife, Kafayat Oyetola in Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The governor voted at his polling unit, Ward 1 Unit 002, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area.

He described the entire electoral process as peaceful, orderly and rancour-free. According to him, “this is an indication that the nation’s democracy is thriving and progressing steadily.”

He also hailed the electoral body, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), for its resolve and commitment to have a free, fair, transparent, credible and acceptable electoral process.

The governor further registered his satisfaction on the peaceful atmosphere reigning across the state just as he lauded the officers and men of the security agencies for maintaining adequate security in all the polling units where the election was taking place.

“I thank God; the process has been very peaceful, orderly and rancour-free. My wife and I just cast our votes for the candidates of our choice and I believe that is exactly what is happening in virtually all the polling units in the state.

“Local government election is very important. Local government is the heartbeat of contact in government, so it is important for all of us to exercise our civic responsibility by casting our votes for the candidates of our choice.

“I must commend the security agencies for maintaining adequate security in most of the polling units. I believe the process is largely free and I believe we are going to have a very conducive environment throughout the entire process.

“I must commend the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, (OSIEC) for doing its best to ensure people come out to vote and for ensuring that election materials arrive on time at the polling units.

“People deserve to have elected representatives at the local level which is the reason for the election that is happening here today. It is quite commendable. Security agencies are up to the task. I commend the people particularly our party members for coming out en masse to cast their ballots. Indeed, our democracy is thriving,” Oyetola said.

Some polling units in different wards in Osogbo, Olorunda and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of the state witnessed low turnout compared to the July 16th governorship election in the state.

While there was early arrival of officials of the OSIEC and election materials in some polling units reverse was the case in some other areas.

There was also no strict adherence to restrictions placed on human and vehicular movements though commercial activities were very skeletal.