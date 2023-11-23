Osun judiciary workers declare indefinite strike

Osun State judiciary workers have declared an indefinite strike in the state.

Policemen on Wednesday dispatched protesting workers, who gathered in front of the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, and journalists with teargas.

It would be recalled that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had on Monday locked the entrance of the court and picketed the office of the chief judge in protest against Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo and the management on the activities of the judiciary in the state.

Read also: Strike: Public schools, banks shut down in Osun

However, on Wednesday, Adepele-Ojo drove into the court with security personnel and went straight to her office, a situation, which was said to have caused chaos.

The workers on sighting the chief judge, it was gathered, got infuriated and insisted on gaining access to the court premises.

Speaking, Gbenga Eludire, chairman of JUSUN, Osun chapter, stated that the chief judge has declared war against the workers, they should withdraw their service from their respective stations.