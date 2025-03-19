As the world marks Global Recycling Day, the Osun State Government has joined forces with waste recyclers worldwide to promote sustainable practices and reduce waste. The annual celebration, usually held on March 18th each year and it’s aimed to raise awareness about the importance of recycling and encourage individuals, groups, and governments to take action.

According to the Global Recycling Foundation, the event brings together people from around the world to promote sustainable practices that reduce waste and protect the environment.

This year’s celebration is particularly significant, as it highlights the critical role recycling plays in mitigating climate change.

Led by Governor Ademola Adeleke, the State is committed to making waste management a viable source of wealth and job creation. The State Government is engaging in inter-agency and private collaborations to achieve its goal of innovative conversion of waste resources into creative materials of wealth.

Mayowa Anjorin, Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, emphasised the State Government’s efforts to promoting environmental protection, job creation, and climate change mitigation.

“We have different dump sites across the state, and we are engaging with agencies that will partner with us to remove waste and clean it up for turning it into valuable and useful materials,” he said.

On his part, Pelumi OJo, Special Adviser to the Governor on Sanitation, maintained that the State Government is committed to identifying youths who are willing to turn waste into wealth. “We promise to support them in any way we can.”

The State Government therefore called on individuals and groups to join forces with Government in promoting sustainable practices and reducing waste by working together in order to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for all.

