Osun Governor orders probe after pupils fall ill from food poisoning

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has ordered a full investigation into the food poisoning incident that involved 11 pupils of St. James Primary School B, Owo-Ope, Osogbo.

There was palpable fear in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Monday after the 11 pupils of the school were rushed to different hospitals in the metropolis after eating what was described as contaminated meal served them by the officials of the state government under the O’Meal programme.

According to some of the parents of the affected pupils, their children began to experience stomach upset and visit toilets no sooner than when they returned home from schools.

The victims, disclosed that the O’Meal vendors served each of them a plate of rice with egg.

Meanwhile, the Governor has directed immediate action after the matter was reported to him by the Special Adviser on O-Meal, Grace Oluwaseyi Ayodele.

A statement by Kolapo Alimi , the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, revealed that the Governor has also directed a stoppage of further food cooking at the affected school pending the outcome of the investigations.

According to the statement, “The affected cooks in the said schools alongside the Planning officer for the O-Meal programme have also been summoned to a meeting by Tuesday morning.

“Additionally, the Governor has directed enforcement of food standard and control as well as the auditing of the O-Meal structure to forestall future occurrence.”

Alimi also disclosed that the state government will settle the medical bills of the affected students.

The Commissioner also revealed that the Chairman of the Local Government Education Authority, Nathaniel Ojetola, who was at the forefront of the intervention efforts disclosed that a total number of 18 students were treated and discharged.

The total student population of the school is two hundred while one hundred and three are within the population receiving food from the O-Meal Programme.

“A government delegation is also visiting families of the affected students,” the statement concluded.