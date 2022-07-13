Osun 2022: Ogunbiyi promises free education, better welfare for citizens

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party, in Osun State, Akin Ogunbiyi has said that he will replicate the political ideology of Obafemi Awolowo’s programmes of free education and others if he becomes the governor of the state at the July 16th, governorship election.

Ogunbiyi also promised to tap into the state’s natural endowments to create 100,000 new jobs in the first year of his administration if he wins the governorship polls in the state.

He stressed that all outstanding gratuities of retirees in the state would be settled within six months of the inauguration of his government.

The Accord Party governorship candidate said he had proven his mettle in the corporate world where he created jobs and said he would replicate the same feat as Osun State governor by creating jobs through agriculture, mining, arts, sports, tourism and entertainment.

Ogunbiyi said he would mobilise local and foreign investors who would partner with his government to establish viable companies across the state.

“I am a giant myself in the corporate world. We know what to do to create jobs. I have over 5,000 people working in the companies I established, the conglomerate called Mutual Benefits in Nigeria and across other African markets such as Liberia, Niger, and Cameroon.

“I am coming to offer my expertise to help Osun State people. If we unleash the potential in the state and tap the resources we have, we will be presenting a budget of one trillion naira,” he said.

According to him, “When we say Osun State has a lot of potential, a lot of opportunities out there, it takes the discerning eye, it takes the man that has the capacity, it takes an entrepreneur like myself to be able to identify them, and we have identified them. I have produced what I can call a manifesto. I don’t think Osun people have seen a manifesto in the last 15 years. We have produced a manifesto, which is my contract of engagement with the Osun people, and it contains such and such, areas we are going to touch on in our first term.

“Look at sports. We have Osogbo Stadium, when was it last used? Tell me one person that has been produced in Osun State in athletics, boxing, football, or judo and it is because they have killed that industry.

“We will change all of that. We will revive sports in Osun State; we will grow the economy by seizing the opportunities provided by Nollywood and entertainment generally to create wealth for the people.”

He also reiterated his commitment to full autonomy of the state local governments’ authorities where elected administrators would be in charge, as “council elections would be conducted within six months of my government.”