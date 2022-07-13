Osun 2020: Vote for candidate based on track record, group tells electorate

Ahead of Osun State Governorship election, a socio-political group under the aegis of The Osun Masterminds has charged the electorate to vote for candidate based on track record and not gamble with their future.

The group, in a statement signed by its director, Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli on Wednesday, said that the state is at a critical period in which its affairs cannot be put in the hands of charlatans

“Osun is at a time in her history, when we cannot afford to gamble with leadership. We cannot afford to hand the state over to charlatans at this critical period.

“Citizens must therefore, interrogate the plans and programmes of each of the candidates and decide the best person in whose hands they feel the state will be safest. It is not a time for irrelevant emotions; it is a time for deep reflection and rejection of any candidate that lacks the understanding of the issues at hand and the best way to manage them,” the group stated.

The Osun Mastermind also condemned the alleged attack on the residence of Lasun Yusuf, the Labour Party Governorship candidate and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the state.

The group however, stated that “it is preposterous and rather unfortunate that the Labour Party candidate was quick to point fingers at another candidate.

“Such hasty and still baseless accusations make it easy to think the entire narrative was hatched by him to discredit and blackmail another candidate.

“We are concerned that a few days to the election, issues like this are cropping up in the polity, needlessly supercharging the atmosphere and making it unsafe for ordinary citizens of the state.”

The group commended all relevant agencies involved in the planning and execution of the July 16 governorship election in the state and pleaded with them to remain neutral and committed only to the true tenets of democracy.