Osinbajo, Johnson, others task women professionals at Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy

Women professionals have been urged to brace up for challenges in their career path, as what each one becomes is dependent on the person’s choice.

Speakers and experts across various industries shared their thoughts at the Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy International Women’s Leadership Conference held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Dubai with 400 delegates from across Africa and the globe in attendance.

The flagship programme, which was part of activities to mark the World Women’s month was held in partnership with Dubai Tourism and Dubai Events with the theme “Women in Leadership…Playing to Win”.

Speakers that cut across various industries and expertise facilitated robust discussions, provided life, and career-enhancing takeaways for attendees. There were practical tips on how women can derive authentic leadership, position themselves strategically for success, learn to hone & own the art of personal branding, push for greater representation of women in the public sector, and also coping skills for overcoming traumatic events in their personal and professional lives.

Aside from the corporate world, there was great representation from the government and the diplomatic corps, including Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo who joined the conference live via an online telecast to deliver inspiring keynote remarks.

Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of the VP who also delivered the goodwill message to kick off the conference, reminded the women about the power of choice. “What you choose today will be the reality of your tomorrow” she said.

Convener of the IWLC Ibukun Awosika who is a successful entrepreneur and renowned business leader herself revealed that the rationale behind the International Woman Leadership Conference is to impact women and empower them to be the best in all areas of life.

In her words, “if we are going to take women to the top, we need to be deliberate and we need to be strategic.”

“Women have so much power but they have silos power, once you have silos power it is disconnected. You need to have a connected power so you can be the best of yourself and create a support system for other women.” she added.

The speakers for the final plenary were, author and former CEO of Unilever, Paul Polman; chairperson of The Board of Directors, Zenith Bank Plc, Freda Duplan; managing Partner at TLCom Capital & Fmr. minister of Communication Technology, Omobola Johnson; county minister for Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, in Kisumu, Kenya, Achie Ojany- Alai; CEO, Ghana Deposit Protection Authority, Pearl Esua Mensah; and author and founder and of Eventful, Yewande Zaccheus.

In his Keynote speech on managing power, Paul Polman recognised the positive change women have brought about in the society but he noted that to continue winning, women “need to move at the skill and speed that is required to play to win, think multi-generationally and know that leadership is first of all about first being a good person.”

The IWLC was attended by over 400 women from all parts of the globe who came to deliberate on a broad range of issues centered on a contemporary theme that is topical and relevant to women in the business, corporate, public and development sectors.