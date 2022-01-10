Osinbajo attends ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on instability in Mali

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday departed Abuja for Accra, Ghana, to attend the Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government

The meeting which is expected to be attended by leaders across the region, follows previous meetings and efforts by the leaders to resolve the situations in Mali and Guinea.

The meeting is however, expected to focus discussions on the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

Today’s meeting is sequel to the outcome of the January 5th, 2022 visit to Mali by Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan, who met with authorities in that country over the timetable for democratic transition.

Recall that former President Goodluck Jonathan regularly briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the political situation in Mali

In compliance with the decisions of the leaders, Jonathan was appointed as ECOWAS mediator.

Vice President Osinbajo had in 2021 participated in meetings of leaders across the sub-region on the issues exploring solutions to end the Mali political impasse

On September 8, Osinbajo also participated in a virtual summit of the regional body where sanctions were imposed on the military junta in Guinea, and on the 16th of the same month, attended another ECOWAS summit where further sanctions on individuals and groups fueling the crisis in Guinea and Mali were discussed.

Later in November 2021, he again joined other leaders in Accra for the 3rd Extraordinary Summit of leaders across the sub-region to review decisions and the political situations in Mali and Guinea.

Osinbajo who is accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, is expected back in Abuja today.