Osimhen resumes Napoli training, to return against Real Madrid

According to reports in Italy, Napoli and Nigerian Super Eagles Striker Victor Osimhen is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury he sustained during Nigeria’s international friendly against Saudi Arabia in October.

Osimhen limped off during Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia, resumed training with Napoli, and could be available for a Real Madrid clash on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League clash.

The reigning Serie A champions have seven points from four games in the Champions League and are second behind Real Madrid, who boast 12 points in Group C.

According to an Italian journalist, Francesco Modugno as reported by Tutto Napoli, the Nigerian striker will likely be included in Napoli’s squad this weekend. Still, Gli Azzurri’s new coach, Walter Mazzarri is taking caution and might give the Nigerian striker a few minutes on the pitch to avoid relapsing his hamstring injury.

Napoli will play Atalanta on Saturday at the Gewiss Stadium before travelling to Spain to play Real Madrid on November 29.

“There is a concrete possibility of seeing Osimhen at least among Mazzarri’s squad for Bergamo, with playing time to manage, ” Modugno said as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

“In fact, with those muscle groups like that a certain caution is always imposed. There is, however, the desire to find him again, especially on the part of Osimhen.

“The player has recovered and is working towards that objective. Even today, personalized work in the gym and then in the group with the ball are encouraging, there is a concrete possibility of seeing him for Bergamo.

“In the meantime, Mazzarri will have to choose a replacement: the Simeone-style centre-forward who follows the profiles of the great number 9s trained by the San Vincenzo coach or an atypical centre-forward like Raspadori.”

The 24-year-old striker has missed the Partenopei’s last five matches and his last game for Napoli was on October 8 when he scored in their 3-1 win over Fiorentina

The Napoli star was in impressive form for Parthenopeans last season where he helped the team clinch the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen bagged an incredible 31 goals in 39 matches across all competitions for Napoli last season and has continued his fantastic scoring record this campaign, as he has already netted six goals in 10 matches.

His performances also earned him a nomination for the Ballon d’Or, where he finished 8th, becoming the first Nigerian to make the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or voting.