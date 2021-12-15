Oritsejafor’s 7th CEOs mentorship class aims to re-write companies’ financial history

Renowned global entrepreneur and author, Helen Oritsejafor is set to change mindsets in the upcoming 7th edition of her corporate mentorship class, ‘The CEOs Company Mentorship Class with Mama Helen Oritsejafor’ with the theme: ‘What next after Covid-19: Re-writing your financial history.’

With the year gradually ending, entrepreneurs, business owners, and company executives in the course of adapting after a pandemic, need to adequately study and work on the strengths and shortcomings of businesses or organisations’ financial history, in order to ensure that they remain fiscally viable and proficient in meeting their operational objectives.

This is also to avoid the businesses from running out of cash, default on loans or become over-leveraged over time.

The convener pinpointed that to be ahead of competitors and tactically scale through after these tough times in the course of the New Year, there is need for re-strategising and recuperations in order to re-generate rejuvenating ideas and productive systematic structures that would elevate the business and avoid disintegration in the near future.

Oritsejafor birthed the professional platform with the aim to enlighten and encourage corporate and business heads on generating, incorporating and implementing constructively, effective ideas in a bid to develop tenable business tactics that would propel their existence for many generations despite the glitches that may arise.

The mentorship class is set to hold virtually on the 18th of December at 12:30pm (WAT) prompt, but will also permit a live audience at the event. The class which will be held at the African Broadcasting Network studio, Warri, Delta State, promises to be knowledge-filled and impactful to all.