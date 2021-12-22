Oriental Energy trains A/Ibom youths on technical skills

Oriental Energy Resources Limited has commenced the training of youths on various technical skills for youths from Mbo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom state, with a total of 15 trainees selected from Efiat and Mbo Community Representative Committees.

The training programme which was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to its host communities has focus areas of Rig and Argon Welding, Structural Welding, Pipe Fitting, Scaffolding as well as Blasting and painting, and is billed to last for one year.

In his welcome address, Mustafa Indimi, the managing director, Oriental Energy Resources Limited, , said the decision of the company to “sponsor this training stems from the fact that capacity building in welding and fabrication is a veritable platform for contributing to the development of local content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry”

Represented by the Head, Community Relations, Mr Uwem Ite, the managing director who disclosed that all the trainees have successfully completed the orientation and documentation phase at Asimarine Training and Fabrication Facilities in Ibeno, said Oriental Energy will bear the full cost of the one-year training.

“This consists of the training fees, monthly stipends, personal protection equipment, accommodation, feeding, studymanuals and other required materials”, he said

He added that on successful completion of the training, different certifications will be applicable, depending on the choice of specialization by each trainee.

Indimi advised the trainees to be of exemplary conduct and strictly comply with the training schedules and regulations as laid down by the training provider.

“our social investments are based on the philosophy of creating positive sustainable footprints through projects and Programmes that improve the quality of life on the communities”

He disclosed that “from January 2021, till today, we have made significant contributions to sustainable community development in Mbo Local Government Area in particular and Akwa Ibom state in general”, adding, “this is evident in the projects and Programmes we have successfully completed”

Commenting on the projects they have executed, Indimi, who observed that the development programme was initiated in 2011 based on the outcome of a community need assessment exercise, said “between 2011 and 2014, we have partnered with several training centres in Akwa Ibom state to train youths and women from communities in Mbo Local Government Area”

He maintained, “from November 1 – 5, a community health outreach was held at the Primary Health Centre, Ebughu. A total of 4,486 beneficiaries receive various medical services free of any charge. We also handed over a state-of-art science laboratory complex at Community Grammar School, Ebughu in March 2021”

“We sponsored a one-week capacity building program on Sustainable Community Development Planning and Management for Effiat and Mbo Community Representative Committees which was held in May 2021, completed the refurbishment and supply of furniture for Mbo Paramount Ruler’s Palace, Ebughu in June 2021”, he said

The managing director stated that their 2021 University Scholarship award process was ongoing adding that beneficiaries will be announced by the end of December 2021.

Indimi announced plans to buy the company to embark on the distribution of Christmas food items to the host communities.

He thanked the representatives of the state government for honouring the invitation to attend the flag off ceremony of the training programme and appreciated members of Effiat and Mbo committees for cooperating with the company to ensure sustainable community development in Mbo Local Government Area.

While lauding Asimarine General and Services Limited for partnering them in ensuring that the training commences as scheduled, he expressed the belief that the programme will change their fortunes.

In a message, the commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development, Dr John James Etim, thanked Oriental Energy for organizing the training Programme, saying that the gesture was a mark of concern they have for the host communities.

The commissioner who was represented by Emmanuel Inyang, an engineer, said the company has lived up to their corporate social responsibility and Lauded them for having the host community at heart, while encouraging them to continue in the good work.

While pledging the resolve of the government to cooperate with the company by ensuring they have a peaceful working environment, the commissioner said the skills chosen for this year’s development program were key and in line with the governor’s completion agenda of industrialization and human capacity development.

“Welding will be key in the next two years because of the emerging industries in Akwa Ibom state, we shall have a beehive of construction work of in coming industry in the state.

“Refinery will be built at Ibeno by BUA, Amonia factory to be constructed in the state, sterling will commence the building of Petro-Chemical industry and we have a fertilizer industry at Ikot Abasi”

“All these are on ground and the government has provided them with land”, he said.

The commissioner advised the youths of the state to acquire skills training so that they can key into those emerging, industries, noting, “the training you have gotten will be key for you to key in”

Etim, who emphasized on the need for manpower development, said “this training has come at a good time for us to take it seriously”.

He admonished the trainees to be good ambassadors and take the training seriously.

While thanking Oriental Energy for having the people of the state in mind, particularly the host Community, he urged the company to extend the gesture to other parts of the state.

Etim called on the people of Mbo to cooperate with the governor to help maintain the existing peace that is being enjoyed in the state to attract more investors to come in.

The commissioner for labour and manpower planning, Pastor Sunny Ibuot, who was represented by a director in the ministry, Mr Sunday Umana, commended Oriental Energy doing well in their Corporate Social Responsibility and urged other companies operating in the state to emulate their example.

He reminded the company of the need for them to establish their branch office in the state.

While congratulating the beneficiaries of the programme, the commissioner admonished them to take the training seriously and make use of the certification they will get to better their lives and that of others in the society.

The Chairman of Mbo Local Government Area, Mr Asuquo Eyo appreciated the efforts of the company and lauded the governor for the provision of a good environment for investors to operate.

Eyo said Mbo people were delighted to have the company in their domain.

He, however, appealed to the company to increase the number of the next batch of trainees, given the number of companies that are coming to the state which will need skilled workers.

He commended the company for the projects executed in the area and pledged continued support and peaceful environment for their operation.

The zonal coordinator, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Mr Uduak Obot, applauded Oriental Energy for the initiative to to develop skills through the training programme.

Obot said the gesture by the company was part of their compliance to the local content law, adding that they were doing well in that regard.

Urged them to do more in the area of locating their office within the community they operate.

“We also want to see how you are doing in the areas of employment of the host people”, he said.

He urged them to treat the issues of the host communities as very important, adding it is by doing so that the local provision will be complied and thereby achieve the 70 percent mark of host community’s participation by the year 2027.

“We also want to see how you are doing in the area of awarding contracts to the host Communities and training. I would like to see you employ host community people to work in your office.”

Obot reminded them of the need to inform the board of all their operations before embarking on them.

Ogwong Okon Abang, the paramount ruler of Mbo, His Royal Majesty, lauded Oriental energy for the training but appealed to the company to provide jobs for the trainees after the programme.

Advised the trainees to pay attention to what they would be taught to obtain maximum benefits of the programme.

The deputy managing director, Asimarine General and Services Limited, Mr Michael Abakan, an Engineer, thanked the company for the opportunity given them to facilitate the training programme, and assured that they will handle the training well.

Abakan, who promised that the trainees will be given quality training they deserve, urged them to live up to the task of becoming the best, while assuring that the best student will be absorbed by the company.

Speaking on behalf of other trainees, Mr Mark Asuquo from Efiat, thanked the company for continually thinking good about the host communities and for the opportunity given them to be trained.

Asukwo described the training as a tool of success and appealed to the company to make provision of employment for them to enable them to become self-reliant and responsible people in the society.