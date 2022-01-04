Organization supports 431 returned migrants in Edo

Genius Hub, a social enterprise has revealed that no fewer than 431 returned migrants in Edo State have so far benefitted from the organisation’s support programme, with a projection to train not less than 10,000 persons in 2022. Accordingly, the NABTEB certified organisation provided a total of 31 skills to beneficiaries in the year under review.

Isimeme Whyte, managing director, Genius Hub, disclosed this at the end of year thanksgiving held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Benin City, Edo State. According to her, the organisation also provides rehabilitation through various forms of skills and entrepreneurship support; training 761 persons within the period of review.

“In view of this, we will be expanding to include an e-learning platform in our programme. We will be open to more schools, more volunteers to mentor our school children, and we will also inaugurate an impact story platform for people with impactful stories to tell. This will be with a view to inspire others,” said Whyte.

Whyte further disclosed that Genius Hub which is the parent organization was upgraded within the year from just being a business name to a limited liability company, and has various service divisions which cater to different interventions in the society.

Among the interventions are Genius Hub Global Initiative, an NGO; a schools club known as Genius Hub junior Schools Club, Genius Hub Community Engagement Programme, Genius Hub Skills Acquisition and Mentorship Program, Genius Hub Online Market and Community, and Young Girls Foundation.

According to Whyte, they have also extended their reach from two offices in Edo State to Lagos and Kano. She revealed that these expansions were strategic, particularly in view of the fight against human trafficking and irregular migration of the NGO schedule.

Also, during the year, no fewer than 820 students in various schools across the state were reached via the Genius Hub Junior schools club, while 21 victims of gender-based violence were rescued, trained and supported.

“431 returnees were trained and reintegrated; 5,000 persons were also engaged in community outreach programs to create awareness about various issues of concern in the society,” said Whyte, stating that Genius Hub also have a shelter for returning migrants in Edo State to help them get back on their feet.

According to her, Genius Hub also engages in mass production of ready-to-wear garments, wigs, aprons and facemasks, and has recently been certified by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council to export her products globally. “I am bold to also tell you that within the period under review, the hub also produced seven family movies, which trickled down to create about 300 jobs,” Whyte stated.

As a means of rewarding its staff, Genius Hub also appreciated and gifted five of her management staff with plots of land during the thanksgiving dinner.

While measuring the impact of its programmes, Whyte revealed that over 100 trained beneficiaries now own shops. 15 percent have employed at least one person, 26.5 percent have gotten job matching, while another 15 percent have become digital marketing service providers to the beneficiaries.