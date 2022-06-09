Organisation champions campaign for more girls in ICT

As global attention focuses on making more women and girls interested in ICT subjects, Nigeria’s IT company, inq. Digital is intensifying campaigns in that direction.

Speaking at the recent ‘Girls in ICT Day’ held in Lagos, Valentine Chime, Managing Director, inq. Digital Nigeria, said, “it has never been more expedient for girls and women to embrace tech as a career path and inspire the next generation of female technologists.”

He emphasized the significance of women’s involvement in STEM fields as well as the manner in which this commitment is exhibited through his company’s purposeful focus on the recruitment of women in technical roles within the organization.

He went on to say that inq.’s support for initiatives such as Girls in ICT Day, which helps to highlight this essential purpose, is to build a world in which there would be no gender discrimination when it comes to the progress of STEM fields.

Ufoma Emuophedaro, Managing Director of E-Business Life Communications Ltd., the organizer of the girls-in-ICT Day event, stated that while there had been some progress with women’s participation in STEM, the ratio of women choosing careers in STEM to those choosing careers traditionally expected of women remains low. She encouraged everyone present and all parastatals to be a part of training events and help support organizations that are working to make sure women have opportunities in the STEM sector.

Observed in more than 166 countries across the globe, the International Girls in ICT Day is a global initiative organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).