Orange Group reaffirms commitment to innovation in prevention, treatment of Malaria

To commemorate the annual World Malaria Day on the 25th of April, one of the leading FMCG companies and a fast-moving consumer goods company, Orange Group has reinforced its commitment to providing innovative products to combat Malaria in Nigeria.

With their expansion into antimalarial medication, Orange Group says it continues to set a standard as a forward-thinking, result-focused FMCG brand providing solutions tailored to the needs of the Nigerian consumer.

“Innovation that works for the everyday Nigerian is at the heart of what we do at Orange Group,” Uchenna Ezenna-Gboneme, the Group media and communications director said.

“With our sachet packaged mosquito repellent cream, Gardia, we are the first to make malaria prevention easily accessible, safe for all skin types, and affordable for all. Our antimalarial drug Laris is an ACT Combination therapy drug that treats Malaria instantly; it is considered one of the best and most sought after in the market,” she added.

According to the 2020 World Malaria Report, Nigeria had the highest global malaria cases (27 percent) in 2019. It accounted for the highest number of deaths (23 percent of Malaria deaths) in the same year.

With Gardia, the popular sachet packaged mosquito repellent cream; Orange Group has solidified its position in the home of the average Nigerian. As the first to market and most pocket-friendly, the lightweight cream is made for the Sub-Saharan climate and effectively prevents and protects users from mosquito bites.

A consumer favourite, Gardia is in high demand in neighborhood markets across the nation as it is known to provide 8 hours of protection without causing skin irritation or allergies.

Orange Group’s Artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) Laris is well known for its efficacy in treating Plasmodium falciparum malaria, the most common type of Malaria found in Sub-Saharan Africa. Laris continues to offer quality treatment for Malaria sufferers in Nigeria.

For World Malaria Day, Orange Group says it will continue to shed light on the importance of Malaria prevention by engaging medical influencers Fidelis Egemba (Aproko doctor) and Kelechi Okoro (Healthertainer) in a social media conversation with the hashtag #TreatMalariawithLaris.

World Malaria Day is observed yearly on the 25th of April and aims to draw attention to the critical role innovation plays in helping to achieve global elimination goals. The 2022 theme “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives” resonates strongly and underscores Orange Group’s objective to provide innovative solutions to the Nigerian consumer’s health problems.