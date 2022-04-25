HACEY, AIICO to sensitize Nigerians on World Malaria Day

In response to the World Malaria Day 2022, themed ‘Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives,’ HACEY Health Initiative with support from AIICO insurance is set to sensitize people through its health promotion programs to commemorate the day.

The goal of the program is to improve women’s knowledge, attitude, and practice particularly among pregnant women, nursing mothers, and mothers in vulnerable communities across Lagos, Rivers, and Oyo States in Nigeria, with the desire to increase the awareness of 500 women across the most endemic communities on malaria prevention and control methods.

Improvements in the health and treatment-seeking behaviors of women (pregnant women, nursing mothers, and mothers) in the context of malaria, as well as malaria prevention and control measures, are being sought.

The distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets is part of this effort (LLIN).

Speaking on the planned activities to mark the day, Rhoda Robinson, the executive director of HACEY, said, “It is critical to mobilize community leaders and stakeholders, health workers and service providers, nursing mothers and pregnant women in order to achieve the theme of World Malaria Day. So the program will benefit not only 500 women including pregnant and nursing mothers in Lagos, Oyo and Rivers states but also community leaders, allowing for the establishment of an influential malaria-free community.

“In Lagos State, 300 women and 30 community leaders will be reached through three primary health care centers and three local government areas. Oke-Eletu PHC is located in Ikorodu Local Government, Isolo PHC is located in Surulere Local Government, and Eredo PHC is located in Epe Local Government. The community in which these primary health care centers are located will be used for community door-to-door sensitization campaigns.”

Robinson said that in Oyo, 100 women and 20 community leaders will be reached through two primary health care centers in Ibadan LGA, Oyo state. In addition to hosting community leaders and stakeholders, nursing mothers and pregnant women, 100 Long-lasting insecticides Mosquito Nets will be distributed to over 200 households through the PHCs, which will be selected by the Oyo state coordinator (pamphlets).”

She further added that in Rivers, two primary health centers (PHCs) will reach 100 women and 20 community leaders. In addition to hosting community leaders and stakeholders, nursing mothers and pregnant women, 100 Long-lasting insecticides Mosquito Nets will be distributed to over 200 households through the PHCs, which will be selected by the Oyo state coordinator (pamphlets).

Also speaking on the need to Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives, Abimbola Shobanjo, the head of corporate responsibility and sustainability at AIICO insurance, said, “At AIICO we believe that a healthy country is key to achieving the sustainable development goal.

This is why we invest in the health of vulnerable people, especially women. Malaria can limit the ability of pregnant women and children to live to their full potential. We are implementing this project in line with our long-term strategy to support a healthy and productive country.”

The program plans to reach over 4000 people via door-to-door sensitization in the 3 states, Oyo, Lagos and Rivers. The sensitization is proposed to be held during the anti-natal meeting of pregnant women and invited nursing mothers who live in malaria density areas.

HACEY staff or coordinator in the state will give opening remarks and an overview of the project. The Health Educator of the locality will speak on the effect of malaria on women most especially pregnant and nursing mothers, beneficiaries will be sensitized on malaria prevention and treatment.

Over the years, Malaria has continued to be a significant public health challenge, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for approximately 93 percent of all malaria cases worldwide and approximately 94 percent of all malaria deaths, with Nigeria emerging as a country with the highest number of malaria cases and deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa, it bears a disproportionately large share of the global malaria disease burden.

According to estimates, 97 percent of the country’s population is at risk of contracting Malaria, which accounts for approximately 25 percent of the continent’s malaria disease burden.

It is further estimated that 81,640 deaths (approximately 9 deaths per hour) and approximately 11 percent of all child deaths worldwide occur in Nigeria. A significant public health problem.

Malaria infection during pregnancy poses a serious risk to both the mother and her unborn child. Premature delivery, maternal anemia, intrauterine growth retardation, and delivery of low-birth-weight infants are all possible consequences of malaria during pregnancy, putting women’s health and economic outcomes at risk. The situation has been bad even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic began.