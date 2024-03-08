Optiva Capital marks IWD, reaffirms commitment to women empowerment

…Says, 70% of workforce are female

As the United Nations marks the International Women’s Day (IWD) today, Optiva Capital Partners, a leading investment immigration wealth management company, has said that it joins the world to commemorate the day dedicated to upholding “women’s achievements, recognise challenges, and focus greater attention on women’s rights and gender equality.”

In a statement signed by Jane Kimemia, managing director/CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, the company expressed its solidarity with the United Nations for its “commitment to spotlight women, their issues and social, economic, cultural, and political achievements, while also imploring action for accelerating women’s equality.”

Kimemia also re-affirmed the commitment of Optiva Capital Partners to the empowerment of women.

“At Optiva Capital Partners, over seventy percent of our workforce is women. The company is daily committed to empowering our workforce, seventy percent of whom are women, creating opportunities for them to serve, to get better, and to grow their career,” she said.

She also noted that “when you raise one woman you raise a generation, because one woman impacts at least five people. So, in a workforce of over 1000 people out of which seventy percent are women the multiplier effect is better imagined.

“More importantly for us at Optiva Capital Partners is the promotion of diversity in leadership and decision-making positions. By championing inclusion in our leadership, Optiva Capital Partners is harnessing the full potential of diverse perspectives, leading to better decision-making and innovation. The crop of our leadership is predominantly women who consistently propel our remarkable growth,” she said.

According to her, beyond the recognition, celebration, and empowerment of women workforce, Optiva Capital Partners is also deeply committed to issues that affect women, especially the down-trodden.

“The company is involved in community service programmes such as its initiative with the Lagos State government in maternal health. Basically, it is to address maternal health care and reduce maternal mortality rate in Nigeria because different World Health organisation reports state that Nigeria contributes up to ten percent of the global maternal death.

“The International Women’s Day is an occasion to educate the public to imbibe the idea of a gender equal world; a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination; a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, and a world where difference is valued and celebrated,” the CEO said.

Kimemia applauded the United Nations for its affirmation that “together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #InspireInclusion.”

To ensure the achievement of the UN’s International Women’s Day objectives, she urged all stakeholders to take urgent steps to “celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about discrimination, and take action to drive gender parity because the International Women’s Day belongs to everyone, everywhere.”

The statement also stated in recognition of her immense contributions to women’s challenges and issues, and affirmation of her enduring value, Jane Kimemia was recently conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree (HonorisCausa) of Men and Women of Influence Global Award by Highstone Global University Texas USA.

In the citation, the University commended Kimemia and Optiva Capital Partners for their commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations which is a universal call to action on issues that predominantly affect women – to end poverty, ensure good health and well-being, protect the planet, and ensure that all people, especially women, enjoy peace and prosperity.

She said that the company was glad to join the United Nations today “to demand action for a gender equal world, a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination; a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive, so that, together we can forge women’s equality, and inspire inclusion.”

Speaking briefly on the company, the CEO said that “Optiva Capital Partners, the nation’s leading investment immigration wealth management company, has steadily, over the past fourteen years built a growing reputation amongst investment savvy Nigerians who seek quality service in investment immigration, investment advisory, and wealth management.”