Opposition loses 2 Reps members to APC

The minority caucus in Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Tuesday had its numerical strength decimated as two of its members defected to the majority All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors are Blessing Onuh from Benue State, formerly a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Shehu Abdullahi from Bauchi State, who was a member of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

In their separate letters read on the floor of the House at the commencement of plenary by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers cited internal crisis in their respective parties as reasons for their defection.

Section 68 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended allows a member to defect “as a result of a division in the political party of which he was previously a member”.

Details later…