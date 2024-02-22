Open grazing: Benue issues 14-day ultimatum to herders

The Benue State Security Council has delivered a stern ultimatum to herders flouting the state’s anti-open grazing law. In a decisive move, Governor Hyacinth Alia chaired a meeting where the council declared a 14-day grace period for violators to adhere to the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law (2017) or face consequences.

“The law is still in force,” emphasized Chief Press Secretary Sir Tersoo Kula, relaying the council’s message. “Herders found engaging in open grazing after the designated timeframe, commencing February 21st, 2024, will have themselves to blame.”

To ensure enforcement, a seven-man committee has been formed. Additionally, the council issued a direct eviction order to herders who recently arrived with their cattle and openly graze them. A stern warning was directed towards those who invited these herders, urging them to “immediately desist from the act.”

Seeking stability amidst tensions:

Acknowledging the state’s long-standing struggle with herder-farmer clashes, the council appealed for calm and vigilance from citizens. Emphasizing its commitment to security, the government urged collaboration between security agencies, traditional rulers, and the public to identify and prosecute individuals aiding illegal herder activity.

Addressing broader concerns:

Recognizing the nationwide hardship and potential food insecurity, the council assured citizens that the government is taking steps to address these challenges. However, the statement concluded with a reminder of the complex history surrounding the anti-open grazing law and its role in exacerbating tensions within the state.