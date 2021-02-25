Solution underway for farmers-herders clashes as Northern Governors move to end nomadic grazing

There is solution underway for the perennial conflict between Fulani herdsmen and farmers, resulting into destruction of lives and properties across the country.

This is as the 19 Northern Governors have expressed commitment to end the nomadic grazing of cattle which lead to incessant conflicts that aggravate the nation’s security challenges.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai disclosed this while addressing journalists at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday.

El-Rufai also said, the Northern Governors are also working to resolve the altercation between their counterparts in Benue, Samuel Ortom and Bauchi, Bala Mohammed.

Ortom and Mohammed have been in the war of words with the Benue Governor accusing his Bauchi counterpart of plans to assassinate him.

Their verbal battle followed Mohammed’s reported defence of armed Fulani herdsmen who have been accused of banditry in Benue and other parts of the country.

But el-Rufai told journalists that: “I just left Kaduna. We had a meeting of the Northern State Governors Forum and the Bauchi State Governor as well as the Benue Governor were there, it will be sorted out. It could be differences in options. It is not fundamental.

“We are all committed to solving the problem of movement up and down by the herders because once we solve that problem, the clashes between farmers and herders will reduce significantly.

“It will be sorted out. There will always be differences in opinion but not fundamental. The Northern State Governors Forum is committed to ending the nomadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time and we are all working”.