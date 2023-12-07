Ooni tasks NASS on legislation to promote made-in-Nigeria goods

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has called on the National Assembly to make a piece of legislation that will promote made-in-Nigeria products so as to create more jobs for unemployed youths in the country.

Oba Ogunwusi made the call on Thursday in his Palace while speaking to journalists to mark his 8th coronation anniversary on the throne, saying it is high time for Nigerian leaders stopped promoting foreign products at the expense of the local ones.

According to him, most of our local industries are gradually dying due to patronage of foreign products and overdependence on dollar which has been affecting the economy of the country.

Read also: More pressure on importers as Customs adjust FX rate for clearing to N951.941/$

Ooni urged political leaders to promote local industries in the country, saying most of the local campanies are gradually going into extinction.

He said, “If we continue to patronize to locally made products, the country will be better. Stop deceiving us in this country. Enough of promoting foreign products. Let’s support our local industries for the betterment of the country.

“I am using this anniversary to appeal to our leaders to stop promoting foreign products and we are the ones killing our industries in this country. We must continue to support local companies in order to have our economy strive.”