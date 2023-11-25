Ooni of Ife storms Delta to broker peace between Ijaws, Yorubas

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ile Ife, Ojaja II and co-chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers on Thursday revealed his mission to Delta State, saying it was to resolve certain issues that could escalate to crisis between the Ijaws and the Yorubas in the country.

Beyond the condolence visit to commisserate with Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State governor, over the death of his mother-inlaw, Ogunwusi said: “I am in your state to do what I know how to do best to ensure peaceful co-existence among the tribes of the country because from Yoruba land we have very large population of the Ijaws living among us.

He made the disclosure when he and his delegation on the condolence visit, were received by the governor at the latter’s private residence in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

“I was in Gbaramatu to resolve certain issues that can escalate into crisis, to the glory of God as traditional rulers we are known for settling disputes, God actually took control and we were able to resolve it.

“Yesterday, I would have joined you for the celebration of life of your mother-in-law but for tradition we were unable to do so hence, we are here to commiserate with you and your family.

“Even as governor you still uphold the culture and tradition and heritage of our people. As politicians you come and go, but you are just starting to build a legacy for your state and Nigeria and it is my prayer that God will bless and guide you throughout your tenure.

“We are very proud of you and on behalf of my delegation, we appreciate you for what you are doing in Delta State and it is my prayer that God will grant you wisdom to lead Delta State to greater heights.”

The Ooni while urging Governor Oborevwori to call on him any day for support on any issue relating to governance, urged Deltans to continue supporting the governor to succeed, adding “at every point in time there is always a leader and followership.”

Responding, Governor Oborevwori, commended the Ooni of Ife for his peace moves across the country and for helping to resolve a brewing crisis between Ijaws and Yorubas in Delta State. He said that his administration remained committed to the peace and development of the state.

“We are carrying out the ground-breaking for the construction of three flyovers, cloverleaf and pedestrian bridges worth N78 billion awarded to Julius Berger in Effurun and Warri metropolis on Monday, 27th November”.

“We have inaugurated so many projects initiated by the previous administration and we are also continuing with existing projects while also initiating new ones”.

“I want to appreciate you for your service to humanity and for all the things you have been doing as a royal father”.

“I have followed your track records even during the COVID-19 pandemic you provided a lot of things for the people and we can’t appreciate you enough”.

“This is one action that I wholeheartedly endorse and i urge all other traditional rulers to emulate your style of leadership in ensuring peace across the country.

“I thank you for your prayers for Delta and we thank you for coming to commiserate with us and I can assure you that I am a Governor for all Deltans.

I can assure you that the next time you will come here is to come and inaugurate projects in the state,” Oborevwori said.