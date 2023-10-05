Gabriel Olowo honoured by Ooni of Ife

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has honoured Gbenga Olowo, the immediate past President of Aviation Round Table (ART) who was honoured with the Community Service Award for his contribution towards the elevation of the community.

This is as the Ooni challenged the indigenes of Ile–Ife, Osun State to contribute to the development of the community and the Yoruba nation as a whole.

Ooni honoured the illustrious sons and daughters of Ile-Ife with different awards at the Olojo Festival 2023, which came to an end yesterday.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the ceremony, the Ooni of Ife said it was to celebrate the valuable contributions made by individuals and corporate organisations to the general advancement of Ile-Ife as a community.

He explained that the Ooni of Ife Community Awards was a way each year to honour and recognise the amazing contributions of individuals and organisations from across its borough.

The awards were divided into three categories; Outstanding Leaders, Achievers and Community Service.

No fewer than eight individuals and organisations were honoured by the Ooni, while Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State Government, was represented by Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, the First Lady of Osun State.

Also present was Alex Duduyemi and numerous other illustrious sons and daughters of Ile-Ife.

Speaking on the award presented to Olowo, the Ooni described Gbenga Olowo as one of the eminent sons of Ile-Ife who believed in quality service delivery to the community.

He said: “Olowo does things with a touch of excellence, class and details. He has moved the community up through his activities and he performs excellently well in the aviation industry. Elder was the first person to host me when I became the Ooni of Ife. I slept in his hotel with peace of mind.”

In his response to the award, Olowo commended the Ooni for recognising his “little contributions” to the elevation of Ile-Ife.

He expressed that the recognition would spur him to do more for the community, just as he appealed to others to join hands with the Ooni to move the community forward.

He also lauded the Ooni for his several innovations since he came onboard and promised to always work with the traditional institutions to move the community forward.