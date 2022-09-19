Ooni lauds Cavista on health tech solution initiative

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, recently visited the Lagos offices of Cavista Nigeria, and lauded its founder and chairman, Niyi John Olajide for leveraging advanced technology as a tool for development and job creation.

During the visit, the Ooni further stated that the giant strides of Olajide should not go unnoticed.

“Despite the stereotype woven around Nigerian youths, Olajide has proven himself to be a worthy ambassador putting Nigeria on the world map as a problem-solver,” the Ooni said.

“The purpose of my visit is to show my unflinching support for him and task the government to encourage technology businesses and entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams by creating an enabling environment,” the Ooni said.

The monarch also said Olajide, the founder and president of leading global healthcare technology company, Axxess, a global partner to Cavista, was setting an extraordinary example for other business leaders.

“At a time when the best brains of our young people are relocating out of Nigeria due to a harsh economic climate, Olajide is in Nigeria utilising his wealth of experience to create opportunities for job creation while ensuring consistent development of technology solutions in healthcare delivery across Africa,” the Ooni emphasised.

“Olajide is doing a lot, not only for himself but for the Nigerian youths he has engaged. Nigeria requires more than 65percent of its total young population to take the lead in instituting modern governance and leadership, as well as establishing the noblest economic outlooks capable of competing favourably with any nation in the world through their entrepreneurial spirit,” he said.

Since Olajide created Axxess in 2007 as an IT consulting firm, it has created and pioneered innovative healthcare solutions using cutting-edge technology to solve complex challenges in healthcare in North America and Africa.

Today, Axxess is trusted by more than 9,000 organisations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide.

“With investments in Cavista Nigeria, where more than 250 software engineers are currently employed, we provide cloud-based solutions that can be used anytime, anywhere, so people can receive the absolute best healthcare efficiently and in the privacy and comfort of wherever they call home,” Olajide said.

Appreciating the Ooni for his words of encouragement, Olajide noted he kick-started his entrepreneurial sojourn from his days at the University of Texas at Dallas, where the vision for Axxess was conceived.

Axxess has a diverse pool of employees representing more than 45 countries worldwide.