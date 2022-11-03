Onyema becomes GCU 2022 Man of the Year

Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, has been conferred with the prestigious Man of the Year Award 2022 by the prominent alumni association, Government College of Ughelli, GCU, Class of Friends.

The award ceremony, which held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Federal Palace Hotel, VI, had in attendance several alumni who have made a mark in various facets of life, including Prince Nduka Obaigbena, CEO, Arise News and ThisDay Newspaper, honoured with the Mariner of the Century.

Onyema was honoured for his landmark strides in aviation and his behemothic humanitarian interventions, especially his corporate philanthropy through Air Peace and commendable national peace advocacy.

While receiving the award, Onyema expressed gratitude to the leadership of the GCU and stated that he is proud to be an alumnus of the college, adding that it had tremendous influence on him.

He further called on the private sector and well meaning Nigerians to support Nigeria’s education as government alone cannot do it all.

The GCU Man of the Year Awards celebrates high achievers of the GCU alumni. The Class of Friends is a collective of Old Boys of Government College Ughelli, one of Nigeria’s premier secondary schools, founded in 1945.