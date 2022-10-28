Doyin Salami, Yuguda, Onyeali-Ikpe, Chike-Obi for CIBN awards Saturday

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) will on Saturday confer fellowship awards on individuals who have distinguished themselves in their various endeavours and have contributed to the growth and development of the Institute, the banking industry and the economy at large.

Among these Nigerians are Doyin Salami, chairman, Federal Government’s economic advisory council/chairman, Kainos Edge Consulting, Lamido Yuguda, director general, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, managing director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mustafa Chike-Obi, chairman, Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) and former managing director/CEO, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Read also: ADVAN expands marketing awards, incorporates rest of Africa

Others are Mustapha M. Ibrahim, executive director, operations, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Benjamin A Fakunle, director of finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Joda Hamid Abubakar, managing director/CEO, TAJ Bank Limited, Wole Adeniyi , managing director/CEO, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Innocent Ike, managing director/CEO, Polaris Bank Limited, Ireti Samuel-Ogbu, managing director/CEO, Citibank Nigeria, and Olufemi Bakre, managing director/CEO, Parallex Bank Limited.

Out of the 389 awardees to be honored in Lagos, 22 would be honorary fellows and 141 associates will become elected fellows while 226 senior management staff of banks and the academia will become honorary senior members of the Institute.

According to a statement signed by Folake Akintayo, head of corporate communication and external relation of the Institute, the honour is in recognition of the awardees’ meritorious services, commitment to upholding ethics and professionalism, as well as valuable contributions to the banking industry and the economy both in Nigeria and globally.

Opuiyo Oforiokuma, senior partner, Africa50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund and former managing director/CEO of Pioneering ARM-Harith Infrastructure Fund Nigeria, will deliver keynote address on the theme: “Bridging the infrastructure deficit: The role of Financial Institutions”, while Mosun Belo-Olusoga, principal consultant / programme director KRC Limited will be special guest of honour.

In view of the Institute’s technological advancement, this year’s edition of the Fellowship Investiture will be executed using a hybrid of virtual and physical platforms, with strict adherence to all safety protocols.

The hybrid event, which will have Suleiman Barau, chairman, Family Homes Funds Limited, and former deputy governor, corporate services directorate, CBN as the chairman, is expected to attract stakeholders in the industry including captains of industry, top government and diplomatic officials, decision makers, top management staff of banks, members of the academic community, professional bodies,, members of the Institute and well- wishers.

Ken Opara, president/chairman of council, CIBN, will be the chief host of the occasion while Oladeji Olanrewaju, 1st vice president/chairman, board of fellows and practice licence will be the host and supported by Seye Awojobi, registrar/chief executive.