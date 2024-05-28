Onyeagwu crowns Zenith tenure with second ‘Banking CEO of the Year’ Award

Ebenezer Onyeagwu, group managing director/chief executive officer of Zenith Bank Plc, has been named the ‘Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa’ at the International Banker 2024 Banking Awards, retaining this title for the second consecutive year.

This award, published in the Spring 2024 issue of International Banker Magazine, United Kingdom, coincides with Onyeagwu’s completion of his five-year tenure as group managing director/chief executive officer on May 31, 2024.

“It is indeed an honour to be recognised as the ‘Best Banking CEO of the Year in Africa’ for a second consecutive year,” Onyeagwu said in a statement while receiving the award. “This award is a testament to our team’s collective efforts and our commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders.”

“I am immensely proud of our accomplishments and look forward to future opportunities for the bank as I hand over the baton to my successor and begin the mandatory regulatory cooling-off period,” Onyeagwu said.

He dedicated the award to Jim Ovia, founder and chairman of Zenith Bank for his mentorship, which was crucial to his success as group managing director/CEO.

Onyeagwu also dedicated the award to the bank’s management team and staff for their unwavering commitment over the past five years; and to the bank’s customers for their loyalty.

He was appointed as the group managing director/chief executive officer on June 1, 2019, as part of Zenith Bank’s succession planning strategy.

Onyeagwu has led the bank to achieve significant milestones in financial performance, financial inclusion, corporate governance, and sustainability which have earned the bank local and international awards.