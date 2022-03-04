Onuigbo urges Umuahia-Ikot-Ekpene road contractors to speed up work

Sam Onuigbo, member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, has urged the contractors handling the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road in the Abia State axis to urgently fix the failed section of the road at Okwe and Ahia Eke portions for easy vehicular movement. Onuigbo, who made the appeal while inspecting ongoing work on the road, expressed […]

Sam Onuigbo, member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, has urged the contractors handling the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road in the Abia State axis to urgently fix the failed section of the road at Okwe and Ahia Eke portions for easy vehicular movement.

Onuigbo, who made the appeal while inspecting ongoing work on the road, expressed his happiness that at last that the total reconstruction of the Umuahia-Ikot-Ekpene has commenced after years of dilapidation, agony and public outcry.

He said the contractor should address the section, located in Ikwuano Local Govermnent Area to make for easy vehicular movement for Akwa Ibom-bound commuters. The contractor recently returned to the 50-km-long road, which links Abia to Akwa Ibom State.

The Federal Government had awarded the N13.2 billion contract to the company in 2019 but the job was stalled due to the paucity of funds.

In 2021, the Federal Executive Council re-approved the project for funding by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) through the Road Tax Credit Scheme.

Fayez Khalaf, the company’s managing director, had told reporters when they mobilized back to site, that their immediate focus was to rehabilitate the deplorable 10-km Umuahia-Oboro portion of the road before the rains sets in.

But Onuigbo, who facilitated the project, told the contractors that it was important that they fix the failed section at Okwe first because of its strategic location.

“I am still going to make sure that I make contacts with the higher management for the company to address that portion because it is very important,” he said.

He expressed joy with the work done so far by the company and urged it to maintain the speed that it had demonstrated.

“I will like them to sustain the tempo because I don’t want the rains to come before they fix those failed sections,” he said.

He said that there was no cause for anyone to fear that the project could be abandoned again.

According to him, those fears have been addressed with the involvement of NNPC.

He said he was very hopeful that the project would soon be delivered to alleviate the plight of his constituents and other road users.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has called on communities in the area to endeavour to protect federal government’s property sited in their localities.

He made the call while inaugurating the Ahia Ama Market stalls and borehole, which he facilitated for rural farmers in Obuohia Obi-Ibere in Ikwuano.

He advised the people, especially the youths, to shun acts of vandalism on government property and endeavour to protect them for their benefits.

“Of all the things I have attracted to Obuohia, these stalls and borehole are perhaps the closest to my heart. That is because this was a direct request from our mothers and wives”, Onuigbo said.

The National President of Obuohia Development Union, Sam Ekeh, represented by Godfrey Ogbonna, expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for touching the lives of the people positively.