Onu seeks protection of intellectual property

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has called for the protection of intellectual property of inventors and innovators to attract investors who wish to invest in Nigeria’s economy.

Onu said this, when he received the President and board members of the Materials Science and Technology Society of Nigeria (MSN), in his office in Abuja at the weekend.

He emphasized that: “Intellectual property will help add value to raw materials and convert them to goods and services needed by Nigerians”.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government has developed policies that will reposition Nigeria’s economy, such as; the National Strategy For Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development In Nigeria, National Leather and Leather Products Policy, the Executive Order 5 and Methanol Fuel Policy Technology.

Read Also: Lagos unveils new Maternal, Childcare Centre in Badagry

Onu said the recently approved guideline lines for implementing Executive Order 5 will propel Nigeria to emerge as a global economic giant.

The Minister also said for Nigeria to truly achieve its potential of being a self-reliant economy, more attention and investment needs to be paid to the development of Science, technology and Innovation.

He called on young Nigerians to be ambassadors of Science, Technology and Innovation, so as to enable them participate and invest in STI.

The Minister who was awarded a fellow of the Materials Science and Technology Society, commended the society for its work and gave assurances of his Ministry to collaborate with them.

Earlier the President of MSN, Esther Ikhuoria call for collaboration with the Ministry in areas of research, adding that the society wished to be chartered in order to enhance service delivery to Nigerians.