Onne Port processes $953m worth of non-oil export in 2024, doubles revenue

Customs Officers displaying banned medicines smuggled into Nigeria through Onne Port

Over $953m worth of non-oil export was processed by the Customs Area 2 Command at Onne, near Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in 2024. This I naira is N1.261trn.

This is as the Command in 2024 almost doubled their 2023 revenue to a total of N634bn with over N311bn.

The details were released Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at Onne by the Area 2 Comptroller, Mohammed Babandede, at a press briefing.

In export, he said, the major commodities exported through Onne were agro and mineral resources such as sesame seed, aluminum ingot, granular urea, wheat bran, and orange peel totalling of 2.71 metric tonnes.

On 2024 revenue, Babandede said the Command was given N618bn but by the last day of the year, made N634bn which he said is almost double of the 2023 revenue. He said the feat was performed with the aid of stakeholder engagements, synergy, collaboration and intelligence sharing. He said this is 103% of the 2024 target and is above 2023 revenue by N321bn.

Read also: Excitement as Nigeria’s 2 biggest harbour cranes arrive Onne Port for operations at OMT’s $25m facility

The Area 2 Command boss said they recorded another remarkable achievement in their ongoing battle against smuggling and illicit trade. “Our vigilant officers and men have successfully intercepted and seized additional 12 containers (40ft) of illicit medicines. This is a testament of our unwavering commitment to safeguard public health ensuring the security of our nations and compliance with Nigeria’s import regulations. This also justifies our commitment to trade facilitations, transparency, effective and efficient service delivery.”

He gave the breakdown of the seized goods saying they are worth N20.31bn. “This latest seizure underscores the passion and diligence of the officers and men of the Onne Command in ensuring that illicit drugs and other harmful goods do not find their way into our country through our area of responsibility.

“Our efforts are geared toward securing the health and safety of our citizens while upholding the integrity of entry points into the country through the Onne Port axis.”

He commended the other agencies that achieved these feats with the Customs Service. He also mentioned an avalanche of promotions to men and officers of the Command and thanked the Comptroller-General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

Share