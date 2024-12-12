Excitement as Nigeria’s 2 biggest harbour cranes arrive Onne Port for operations at OMT’s $25m facility

Cross section of dignitaries during the cutting of tape to flag off the cranes

Two harbour cranes, described as the largest ever in Nigeria, have arrived Onne Port near Port Harcourt, Rivers State, South-South Nigeria.

The two cranes from Germany have already been deployed for duty, with port community excited that the biggest ships can now call at Onne in Nigeria and that the economy would gain much from expanded operations at the ports. The expectation is that the turn-around time of ships would come down with these monstrous cranes, according to port operators at Onne.

The feat was achieved by the Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT), subsidiary of Internation al Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI, just commissioned the two new mobile harbour cranes at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) in Onne Port.

OMT also unveiled their $25m state-of-the-art container freight station to offer what they called value-adding services for importers and exporters.

Each of the harbour cranes has capacity to deliver 25 teus of containers per hour and an outreach of 20 containers across. These mobile harbour cranes said to be the biggest ever deployed in a Nigerian port will set a new standard by allowing larger vessels than ever to call Nigerian ports.

Speaking during the commissioning at the quay area of OMT Terminal at FOT, the Managing Director of NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, who was represented by Onne Port Manager, Abdulrahmon Hussain, applauded OMT for the investments.

Dantsoho has been touring ports in Nigeria urging operators to increase their investments and hitech as he said Nigeria braves to join global competitiveness starting from the neighbourhood (West Africa).

The MD said that in recent years OMT has gone from strength to strength and has shown its commitment to Nigeria’s economy.

He stated unequivocally: “This is a big victory for the company, for the NPA, and for the Nigerian economy. You see what OMT has done. The two harbour cranes will bring in more businesses to the country, more revenue to the FG, and to the investors as well as to others”.

He reiterated the dogged determination of OMT to continue investing in state-of-the-art equipment as well as to ensure ‘ease of business’, saying this is in line with the policy drive and vision of the present leadership of the NPA.

Dantsoho had visited the port the previous day and inspected the OMT location where he had emphasised continuous port investments to enhance smooth operations of the port and boost FG revenue.

The Onne Port Manager (Abdulrahmon Hussain) still speaking for the NPA MD, spoke of the need for collaboration between investors, government agencies, importers, agents and other stakeholders or agencies. “I want to thank OMT management again for this bold step in increasing your investment capacity in the Maritime/Blue Economy”.

Read also: Tinubu to commission $115m WACT Terminal in Onne Port

He said with this kind of investment, if emulated by other operators, that Nigeria’s economy would boom and become a maritime hub in the Sub – African region.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Onne Multi Purpose Terminal, Jacob Gulmann, said the introduction of the new cranes for OMT operations is a major milestone: “These cranes are the biggest mobile harbour cranes operating across Nigerian ports and they will allow our customers (MSC and PIL) to bring in the largest vessels to call Nigeria”.

Gulmann commended the NPA for what he called its pro-active character and strong leadership in laying the foundation for the takeoff of Nigeria’s Blue Economy. He equally hailed the role of Nigeria’s Customs Service, the drug law enforcement agency (NDLEA), Customs agents, importers, the communities and other stakeholders for their contributions to the shipping industry.

He particularly commended OMT shipping line customers (MSC, PIL) and Nigeria’s end-customers (the importers and exporters) and agents for their show of support and patronage. “Without you, none of us would be in business. So, we wish to say a big thank you to all of you”.

In their separate speeches, Mike Ebeatu, chairman, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Onne Sea Port Chapter, picked out OMT for commendations for its continuous investments: “The right equipment will improve vessel dwell time and check-mate demurrage”, Ebeatu stated.

Chief Commercial Officer for Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Udi Goldberg, and Chief Commercial Officer for Pacific International Lines (PIL), Olawunmi Akinyemi, both complimented OMT on the large-scale investments in equipment and warehousing which they see as another indicator of ICTSI commitment to their customers.

C. C Nwokorie, Custom D/C, Admin, who represented Customs Area 11 Controller, Onne Seaport, Mohammed Babandede, said Customs were happy with OMT for procuring the two additional harbour cranes. “We are not surprised. What we are seeing here today is an organization (OMT) that decided to be serious in investing in what they believe in and are committed to address operational challenges. You did it, not only for your benefit, but for the benefit of all Nigerians “, he stated.

In an interview with Odigbo Blais Chigozie, CEO of Great Focus, he congratulated OMT on their two additional acquired Harbour Cranes.

The high point of the event was cutting of tape for the commissioning of the two harbour cranes at OMT terminal, FOT, ONNE Port by the representative of the NPA MD flagged by other dignitaries.

Also, the warehouse built and completed for stacking and storing of materials by OMT was commissioned by Customs Area 11 Controller, Mohammed Babandede (represented by D/C Admin, C. C Nwokorie.)

Among dignitaries that attended the historic event include Ports Authority Police DPO at Onne Port, prominent Bonded Warehouse chief executives such as Kingso and Godify.

Share