Only good education empowers students with abilities to solve societal challenges – Oyinloye

Schools in Nigeria are grooming students and equipping them with the skills required to bring positive change to their communities and the country at large, Sara Oyinloye, principal of Starfield College, Lagos, has said.

Speaking at the 23rd valedictory service of the school, she said students have the innate creative ideas to solve the mounting social problems facing Nigeria.

She challenged the school’s class of 2023 to apply their creative abilities to provide solutions to problems stunting the development of the country. She said the school was not ignorant of happenings in the society, thus its resolve to properly drill every child that passes through it.

Insisting that the graduating students were exceptionally prepared for higher academic pursuits within and outside the country, she said, “Armed with the education you have received here, you have the power to shape the future, to challenge the status quo, and to create a world that reflects the best of humanity.

“Look back on history and you’ll find that every great change, every transformative movement started with individuals who believed in the possibility of reaching greater heights. They were driven by the idea that they could make a difference and that their actions could shape the course of the future. Just as they did, you too have the power to influence the world around you,” she said.

The principal urged the graduates to believe in themselves even in the face of adversity, adding that they need to seek out opportunities for growth.

She told the graduating students to remember that the journey upward is never linear because it’s marked by twists and turns, successes and setbacks. She however advised them to embrace those moments, for they are the ones that truly shape their character.

“Remember that nothing empowers like knowledge. It is your investment in knowledge that empowers you for unusual accomplishments. When you have knowledge, you will discover things that will solve the problems of this world and so take us to a greater height,” she said.

Oyinloye said the performance of the students in external examinations has been outstanding as it indicates that indeed there was a blend of education and skills in the school.

“We got a 100 percent pass rate, and we had students who scored 8As, 7As, 6As, and 5As,” she added.

On his part, Christopher Eigbe, the director of Studies, said the vision of the school remains to groom global leaders who will excel with great results.

He said that the ceremony presents the opportunity to thank God for his mercies in the lives of the 82 graduating pupils, staff and management.

“We are glad that none of the students we are celebrating died, no staff died, and the college has excelled in academics. These are wonderful children. Anywhere they go, surely, they will excel, they will succeed,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of prizes to outstanding graduands including Emillia Sholaja, the valedictorian, who was also best in Science; Adeniyi Adeboyin, best in Mathematics; Aina Ayokunmi and Abioye Ifeoluwa best in English and Art, and Paul Emmanuel, best in Commercial.