Greenwich Foundation adopts Ransome Kuti Grammar School, upgrades facilities

Greenwich Foundation, a non-profit organization, has adopted Ransome Kuti Grammar School, a public secondary school in Yaba, Lagos, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The foundation has also upgraded the school’s facilities, including the renovation and reconstruction of 66 contemporary restrooms, as well as the incorporation of superior sanitary services.

The upgrades were unveiled on August 25, 2023, in Lagos, and were part of Greenwich Foundation’s efforts to improve the quality of education in Nigeria.

“We are committed to providing students with a conducive and safe learning environment,” said Erelu Adebayo, chairman of the foundation. “These upgrades will go a long way in improving the quality of education at Ransome Kuti Grammar School.”

Bayo Rotimi, managing director of the foundation, said that the organization will continue to support the school in maintaining the new facilities.

“We believe that every child deserves access to quality education,” he said. “These upgrades are a step towards ensuring that all students have the opportunity to succeed.”

Yusuf Sherifat, the Tutor General (Permanent Secretary) of District IV in Lagos State, said that the Greenwich Foundation’s efforts are commendable.

“By providing modern restroom facilities for the schools, Greenwich Foundation has fulfilled two UN Sustainable Development Goals principles of quality education and clean environment,” she said. “The projects will go a long way in supporting quality learning in the schools and will translate to better academic performance by the students.”