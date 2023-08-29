Lagos schools to resume on September 4 – Seriki-Ayeni

Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, director-general of the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), has directed that both public and private primary and secondary schools in Lagos State resume on Monday, September 4, for the new academic calendar.

Seriki-Ayeni disclosed this on Monday, August 28, 2023, when she urged all Lagos schools to ensure strict compliance with the resumption date for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in the state.

Read also: Higher fees squeeze parents as schools resume

According to her, the September 4 resumption date is in compliance with the year 2023/2024 harmonised academic school calendar as approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Basic Education.

Besides, she directed proprietors and school administrators to ensure strict compliance with the Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy, stressing that there must be full compliance with all safety protocols on school premises for a safe learning environment, as the state government remains committed to the delivery of quality education.