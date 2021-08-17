OnePort 365 tackles hurdles in freight forwarding with digital solutions 

OnePort 365, a tech-enabled freight management start-up has developed digital solutions to make movement of containerised commodities across Africa easy and facilitate trading.

It is not uncommon to see traders grapple with multiple challenges when moving their commodities across borders. Some of these challenges include, multiple middlemen and communication channels; lack of visibility of containers; the long time it takes to gate-in to the port, among others.

These challenges often cause these commodities to get lost or stolen in transit or get damaged.

Hio Sola-Usidame, co-founder OnePort 365 Nigeria, informed that the organisation has developed a freight management platform that integrates containerised freight processes in a simple, orderly and efficient format.

Sola-Usidame, who disclosed this at a virtual media parley said, “What we have been able to do is to streamline the trade process for African cross border traders using technology. We are aware of the challenges involved when dealing with the import and export of goods from this part of the world. We deal with a lot of exporters daily and the process can be quite complex.

He added, “Our purpose is to usher in a radical change that enhances Africa’s participation in global trade with a complete systemic transformation. Our solutions are optimised for ease, powered by technology and built for Africa.”

Read Also: Suspension of export receipt: Nigerian exporters to lose $360m

The co-founder reiterated that the major challenge faced by these traders is the delay in gating in. According to him, the delay can be a major concern when handling perishable commodities.

He said, “For example, some yam or cocoa container shipments handled by a less than optimally efficient team can already have been in transit for a month. After which it is stuck at the port for maybe another 6 weeks without gating in.

“These goods are containerised so nobody can tell the status of the cargo, at the end of the day, they get shipped off and could get to the buyer in a less than excellent condition”.

Sola-Usidame further emphasised that these challenges often serve as a roadblock for several businesses that otherwise should increase revenue by having undisrupted access to global trade.

“By simplifying what would be stumbling blocks for these businesses, OnePort 365 is helping indigenous businesses create a rock-solid foundation for the future.

“Booking a freighting service should be as easy as buying a plane ticket”, he said.

Sola-Usidame also noted that the digital platform will not only streamline trade , but will boost non-oil export and participation in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

On cost effectiveness, Sola-Usidame said services offered are more affordable than traditional freighting companies.

Speaking on the value the platform would add to freight management, Dolapo Fasina, Marketing and Communications Manager said, ” We have a simplified pricing structure and instant quotes, you can book your shipment in only a few minutes.

“With access to a personalised shipment dashboard, users of the platform get 100 percent visibility. Furthermore, with our tracking module, traders can monitor their shipments (both local and international) from anywhere in the world. As a result, you have absolute visibility and control over the status of your shipment.”

She also pointed out that OnePort 365 is targeted at African SME trader cut across various industries, including agro-allied and agribusiness, solid minerals, recycling and manufacturing.

“The platform is very SME friendly, and 60 percent of our clients are SMEs”, she added.