One78 Foundation safeguarding unborn child with proper antenatal care

One78 is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) with a determined objective of enlightening and empowering underprivileged women and vulnerable female folks in society. The humanitarian NGO was set up with a mission of improving the lives and livelihood of the less-privileged females in society by helping the vulnerable in the community.

One78 Foundation consistently organises programmes aim at helping ameliorate the burden of some members of society. Its partnership involves funding and pragmatic presence till the execution of the projects and programmes. They also take records and follow ups of the lives that have been impacted.

Eni Eniola, founder and the CEO, expressed dissatisfaction over the increasing rate of child and maternal mortality in Nigeria, which prompted the Project Proper Antenatal Care for Pregnant women. He said that the programme was to grant 50 pregnant women access to free antenatal care and delivery services.

“The project is aimed at protecting the unborn child through antenatal and nursing services,” he said.

The preventive health care delivery service provided by One78 Foundation includes parental medical checks consisting of recommendations on managing a healthy lifestyle and the provision of medical information such as maternal physiological changes in pregnancy, biological changes as well as parental nutrition including prenatal vitamins, which prevents potential health challenges through the course of the pregnancy and ultimately promotes the mother and child’s health alike.

Read also: US to drop covid test for international travellers from Sunday

“Every day, about 830 women die from preventable causes relating to pregnancy and childbirth around the world.

“A majority of these maternal deaths are attributed to severe bleeding, infection, hypertension during pregnancy and unsafe abortions.

“Unfortunately, due to the fragmentation of child-bearing services across Nigeria, it is almost impossible to track and record factual practices and experiences in maternal mortality in Nigeria,” Eniola said.

He further noted that: “Poverty fuels maternal mortality, which explains why death rates are higher in low-income countries like Nigeria than high-income countries. This possibly explains why 19percent of the 358,000 annual global maternal deaths, is localised in Nigeria.”

Eniola affirmed that no pregnant woman deserves to die while bringing forth a new life, adding that everyone must rise up to the occasion of saving the lives of pregnant women.

He also noted that antenatal satisfaction in Nigeria may be enhanced by improving responsiveness to clients, clinical care quality, ensuring equipment availability, optimising easy access to medicines, and expanding free antenatal care services.

Also, recently, the Foundation successfully carried out a social campaign project tagged End Sexual Abuse and Harassment on Kids, focused at sensitising young female children in secondary schools about the hazards of sexual harassment and how to prevent and resist its occurrence, particularly against the vulnerable young girls in our society. The project was a huge success, attended by large population of mothers and female teenagers.