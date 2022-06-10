US to drop covid test for international travellers from Sunday

The Biden administration will from Sunday be lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights.

The move will ease one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior administration official said the mandate expires Sunday at 12:01 a.m. ET, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it’s no longer necessary.

The official, speaking Friday on the condition of anonymity to preview the formal announcement, said that the agency would reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and that it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges