One killed as hoodlums attack Police checkpoint in Delta

Police attached to Ogbada quarters Illah–Akwukwu-Igbo Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State were on Monday attacked by hoodlums while on duty.

The police patrol team were attacked while on a stop and search duty in the division. The policemen responded with fire in a fierce gun duel that sent road users in the area scampering for safety, reports said.

One of the attackers were killed while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

One AK47 rifle with no 2534896 and six rounds of 7.62MM ammunition was confiscated from the attackers.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali, said a manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums is ongoing.